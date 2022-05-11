Prosecutors: Gonzalez changed his account of stabbing

SEBRING — Carlos Lorenzo Gonzalez is claiming self-defense in the stabbing death of Martin Zuniga, but prosecutors say the victim was drunk, passed out, and snoring on the lawn of Gonzalez’s home when Gonazalez stabbed him.
Gonzalez is charged with second degree murder. Nevertheless, the defendant could get life in prison this week if convicted by the six-person jury.
Gonzalez, who speaks little English, allegedly stabbed Zuniga after the allegedly drunken man refused to leave Gonzalez’ property at 185 Sarasota St., in Lake Placid.
Gonzalez, who was planning to move to Big Pine Key with his wife, Ana Bosque, on March 24, 2018, went to a nearby corner store – to find someone to help pack a vehicle. Zuniga agreed. Gonzalez and Zuniga, however, then drank beer and rum at the home into the evening, according to testimony. The drunker they got, the less they got done. Gonzalez eventually went to bed, leaving Zuniga on the couch to sleep it off.
Sometime in the night, Bosque allegedly saw Zuniga asleep on the couch, woke him and ordered him out of the house. When he opened the front door and stepped onto the concrete steps, the drunk Zuniga fell off the side of the steps and onto the ground. There was no railing to the steps.
Gonzalez, according to prosecutor Richard Castillo, changed his story to detectives several times. First, he told them he’d gone out to wake Zuniga, then came into the house and got a butcher knife to scare him off.
Gonzalez then changed his story from trying to scare Zuniga with the knife to defending himself with the knife after Zuniga punched him and tried to choke him.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Du’Wayne Kelly testified Tuesday that he did not see proof of an extended battle across the lawn, and a medical expert testified that Zuniga had a blood alcohol level of .333 and was incapable of moving at the time of the stabbing.
Daniel M. Hernandez, who represents Gonzalez, argued in his opening statement that Gonzalez was defending himself, had cooperated with police, answered their questions, and never tried to hide the butcher knife he allegedly used to kill Zuniga. The knife was in plain sight inside the door of the trailer, Kelly testified.
He will ask Judge Angela J. Cowden to provide jury instructions regarding a finding of self-defense when deliberating the case.
“Mr. Zuniga had a stab right into the middle of his heart, about an inch and a half (deep) and bled to death. He was stabbed, basically killing him. He saw the victim laid out where Ms. Bosque said he fell.”
Zuniga was flown to a local trauma hospital where he underwent surgery. He died two days later, on March 26, 2018.