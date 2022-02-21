SEBRING — The prosecution witness and evidence list for a possible trial of Zasha Lee Colon indicates the kind of evidence the state might introduce.
For instance, Highlands County Prosecutor Richard Castillo wants a recording of the accident that may have been captured by Stewart Construction, which faces the two-lane Sebring Parkway. He might use the video to show a jury that Colon was indeed driving north in the southbound lane of the parkway, also known as State Road 17.
He also wants a copy of what is known as the “alcohol influence report,” which officers use to note slurred speech, unresponsive eye rolls, unsteady feet, and other clues to inebriation officers detect on a DUI suspect. Prosecutors also will investigate any prior arrests, results of the blood sample Colon gave at the crash scene, as well as defendant statements and all the measurements and documentation attached to the Intoxilyzer, the brand name of the breathalyzer used to measure Colon’s blood alcohol level at the crash scene.
In addition, if the case comes to trial, prosecutors have asked to depose and possibly put on the stand, Florida Highway Patrol vehicular homicide investigators. They include two crash reconstruction experts — Sgt. John A. Boos and Cpl. Christopher P. Slowick — who were at the crash scene. They will bring crime scene photographs, diagrams, and other data about the crash taken from the vehicles’ little black boxes.
According to Sammis Law Firm of Tampa, which defends vehicular homicide defendants, “Traffic homicide investigators gather as much evidence as possible at the scene, including pictures of marks on the roadway, pictures of the locations of the vehicles, physical evidence from the vehicles, statements from witnesses, surveillance tapes from area business that may have captured part of the accident — and a wide variety of other types of evidence.”
Colon’s Orlando attorney, Tracey Kagan, has not yet filed her list of witnesses, but will have the right to see the same reports and evidence the state has. She can counter any of their written facts as well as cross-examine the accident investigators and other witnesses, and ask a judge to limit what prosecution evidence the jury sees or hears.
For instance, she can ask that the accident video, statements by witnesses, and other evidence be disallowed.
Survivors of the crash could also testify.
The body of Miguel Medina Cruz was still in the driver’s seat of his crushed, red Nissan Sentra; the body of a 4-year-old was in the Sentra’s back seat. Three other passengers, including a 34-year-old woman and two children, were hospitalized with serious bodily injuries.