Prosecutors 'ready for trial' in black bear shooting case

SEBRING — Prosecutors and defense lawyers meet Tuesday to discuss the next step in Florida v. John Anthony Falango, the man who shot and killed a female black bear and one of her cubs in November.
Highlands County Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz is pushing ahead with Falango’s prosecution.
“We have spoken to our witnesses and the state is ready for trial,” Kromholz said Friday. “Our office is very concerned with the protection of our state wildlife and encourages citizens to act within the law.”
Falango, who has waived his appearance at Tuesday’s pretrial conference, told a judge at his Dec. 1 arraignment that he killed a bear and one of her cubs on his property because he was protecting himself and his family. Falango retrieved a pistol from inside his house after his dog chased a female bear and three cubs up a tree. He came back outside his house and fired up at the animals. The mother fell and died, as did a cub. A second cub was captured by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and the third ran off. An FWS official said the third cub was mature enough to fend for itself in the wild.
Though Falango is charged with breaking Florida game laws, the 16 misdemeanors add up to a potential 16 years in jail, County Court Judge Anthony Ritenour told Falango at his arraignment.
The charging document accuses him of four counts of shooting black bear during closed season; four counts of shooting them with illegal methods (pistol); four counts of shooting at a mother bear with cubs; and four counts of shooting bear without a permit. Each is punishable by a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
Falango seemed surprised by the public outcry following the shooting of the mother and cub, which are protected. He told Ritenour that people driving past his house had yelled obscenities at his home.
“That’s one thing that was failed to mention, because I’m all over the papers, and it is getting bad. I have people coming in front of my house, cussing.”
Prosecutors will rely on testimony from Fish and Wildlife officials during the trial. They know the public is watching.
“The Florida Black Bear is a protected species,” Kromholz said. “This subspecies is unique and found only in Florida. Our office is very concerned with the protection of our state wildlife and encourages citizens to act within the law.”
The pretrial conference is Tuesday morning in County Court, Courtroom 1A.