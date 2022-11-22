SEBRING — Rather than naming the confidential informant who pinned a drug trafficking charge on Jimmy Jackson, prosecutors instead offered Jackson a plea agreement that kept him out of jail.

Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives used a confidential informant – who is also the sole eyewitness – to allegedly buy 28.8 grams of methamphetamine from Jackson. Confidential informants who are also the sole eyewitness to the crime fall under the state’s discovery obligation.

