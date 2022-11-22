SEBRING — Rather than naming the confidential informant who pinned a drug trafficking charge on Jimmy Jackson, prosecutors instead offered Jackson a plea agreement that kept him out of jail.
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives used a confidential informant – who is also the sole eyewitness – to allegedly buy 28.8 grams of methamphetamine from Jackson. Confidential informants who are also the sole eyewitness to the crime fall under the state’s discovery obligation.
According to Wilson, a recording of the alleged transaction is garbled and unintelligible. Wilson also had asked for the original recording so a jury can hear everything clearly.
Last week, Wilson and his law partner, Peter Brewer, were ready to argue their motion to compel prosecutors to name the confidential informant, but instead, they came to court Monday armed with a plea agreement from prosecutors that reduced the trafficking charge to a misdemeanor possession charge.
In his motion, Wilson demanded the identity and address of the informant, any information as to the reliability of the informant, possible criminal past, and other exculpatory evidence. If the informant, for instance, has a criminal past or has lied on the stand in the past, Wilson can put that information in front of a jury.
Wilson also wanted to inspect and hear the original recording of the informant making the alleged purchase of drugs from Jackson.
“The tape was edited by police to disguise the voice of the eyewitness/informant,” Wilson wrote in his motion. “We seek the opportunity to inspect this recording in the unedited form in which a jury might ultimately hear it.”
According to Jackson’s February 2021 arrest affidavit, “the CI was personally familiar” with Jackson and contacted Jackson over Facebook Messenger to arrange the purchase of methamphetamine. After receiving money from the police, the informant drove his car to Frontage Road in Sebring and allegedly met Jackson there. He allegedly gave money to Jackson and received methamphetamine from Jackson. The informant then drove back to the detectives and gave them the meth. Deputies say the plastic bag of meth weighed 28.8 grams.
“This witness is of paramount relevance to the case, and their identity is unquestionably subject to the prosecutor’s discovery obligation,” Wilson wrote in his motion.
After pleading guilty to misdemeanor drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia to Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Monday, the judge sentenced him to time he’d spent in jail after his arrest. It amounted to a few months.
Prosecutor John Kromholz would not comment on the use of confidential informants.
Informants often work several cases and to identify them publicly can endanger their lives as well as hamper ongoing investigations.