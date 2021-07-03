SEBRING — Moments after Marquay Desawn Rockmore got 45 years for killing Kyle Matthew Arjona Tuesday, the victim’s family gathered in a court house anteroom to express their relief, which was tinged with sadness.
“He’s done, he’s done,” Highlands County prosecutor Richard Castillo told the family, referring to Rockmore. Arjona’s mother and sister dabbed tears as they thanked Castillo for representing them through nearly five years of filings, motions and court appearances with justice seemingly always just out of reach.
Castillo then told the family, “Mr. Collymore, I’m going to work on getting him over here for trial.” The family knew he was talking about Dyshaun Q. Collymore, who stood right next to Rockmore in December 2017 as the two shot Arjona multiple times in the head and neck.
Prosecutors know what happened because both Rockmore and Collymore pled guilty to the shooting in exchange for their freedom and 10 and 12 years’ probation, respectively.
On Aug. 1, 2018, the 17-year-old Collymore pled guilty to manslaughter with a firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possessing a concealed weapon.
Prosecutors said uncooperative witnesses and evidentiary problems led them to offer the plea agreements.
Rockmore’s and Collymore’s freedoms were short-lived. In April 2019, Rockmore was pulled over in a car containing a .357 pistol with its serial number scored away. On May 11, Estrada ruled that Rockmore had violated his plea agreement by once again being in possession of a gun. That parole violation led the way for Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to sentence him for the killing, more than four years after the killing.
Now, it seems, Collymore, too has broken his plea agreement with Highlands County. Collymore, now 21, is serving time near Starke after being convicted in St. Lucie County for drug possession and other charges, Castillo said.
St. Lucie County court records show Collymore was convicted in 2019 of possessing the stimulant MDPV, for introducing contraband into a detention facility, and for giving a false name to police.
Collymore, however, also was charged with five counts of possessing pills without a prescription; four counts of possessing drug paraphernalia; and three counts of smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Those charges were dropped.
However, as Estrada explained before sentencing Rockmore, testimony that a defendant committed a crime is enough for a judge to determine a defendant has violated parole.
Which means Castillo wants to see him back in Highlands County for a parole violation hearing and sentencing for the killing of Arjona.
“Today, I initiated a transport order to have him brought back to Highlands County,” Castillo told the Highland News-Sun. “I have asked for a court date for a violation of probation hearing and will enter a certified copy of his conviction in St. Lucie County.
He said Collymore could be sentenced to even more time than Rockmore because Collymore also pled guilty to the concealed weapons charge connected to Arjona’s killing.
Castillo put it this way to the Arjona Family during the emotional meeting in the anteroom: “Rockmore’s sentence lays a good table for the judge to do the same to the codefendant.”