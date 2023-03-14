Prosecutors: Xaver's lawyers may have run out of time

SEBRING — Zephen Xaver’s lawyers may have hoped delaying her client’s death penalty trial would put pressure on prosecutors to agree to a life sentence, prosecutors said Monday.
Tenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas said Monday he intends to put Xaver on death row.
On Friday, more than three years after Xaver entered SunTrust Bank MidTown Branch and shot five local women to death, McNeill notified the court that her client would plead guilty to the slayings.
The prospective plea follows two trial delays adding up to more than 16 months that McNeill – citing health procedures – won in 2022. The two circuit judges to whom she privately described her health concerns deemed McNeill’s reasons legitimate and not solely for the purposes of delay.
However, her boss – 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig – who is also death-penalty certified, would not step into McNeill’s shoes in her absence. He has not defended a high-visibility case for many years. Nor could he assign another death-penalty certified defense attorney to avoid further trial delays.
The public defender’s office does not comment on criminal cases.
McNeill even suggested Xaver would take a plea deal during an April 2022 pre-trial hearing.
Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace, who has sent at least nine Florida defendants to death row, is trying Xaver for the SunTrust murders. During the April hearing, Wallace asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to set defense deposition deadlines to avoid further delays.
That’s when McNeill suggested taking the death penalty for her client off the table.
“Your honor, we could have this whole matter resolved very quickly with five life sentences,” she said matter-of-factly.
Estrada quickly batted the comment away.
“Ms. McNeill, I don’t think we need to talk about that right now, within 10 days you will schedule those depositions.”
Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz believes defense lawyers instead find themselves running out of time. Case in point: Starting July 1, it will be easier to send someone to Florida’s death row.
“They thought by delaying, they would wear everyone down to make a deal,” Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun Monday. “We weren’t going to.”
Florida now requires a unanimous jury to send someone to death row. If Senate Bill 450 passes the Legislature, only eight jurors will be needed to recommend death.
“Things have changed in the environment for having a unanimous jury, that’s why we’d say they made this move,” Kromholz said.
If Xaver pleads guilty to five counts of first degree murder Tuesday afternoon, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden will then set a date for a jury to begin hearing arguments on whether Xaver will be executed or serve life in prison.
Once a punishment jury is assembled, McNeill could present psychiatric testimony and other evidence to convince a jury that Xaver did not know what he was doing at the time of the crime or suffered from some other form of insanity. McNeill could also put Xaver’s mother, aunt, and other family members on the stand to testify about his troubled childhood.
Prosecutors can present their own mental health experts, play the bank surveillance video of Xaver executing the women in the bank, and have the jury watch Xaver’s confession to Sebring Police Detective Jeff Reinhart and Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Roger St. Laurent later on the afternoon of the slayings.
Prosecutors will also read family members’ victim impact statements to the jury.
Depending on how the jury rules, Xaver would then be sentenced to death or to prison for the rest of his natural life.