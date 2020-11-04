I read this Saturday's "Your View" and am giving up the people who hate this president and would not give him credit for anything he's done. I would like to focus on citizens who love their country and have not been completely enslaved by their prejudices.
When you step into that voting booth, remember in 2016, the Obama Joe Biden healthcare was already a mess, believe me, I sold it.
If the Obama and Joe Biden administration fixed the economy, with shovel-ready jobs they laughed it off in front of us, how?
Obama/Joe Biden used the environment as a political tool to force stupid laws upon us that did not work, example, California fires, carbon credits' Al Gore light bulbs, etc.
The country was already divided into racial, ethnic and partisan factions and the Obama and Joe Biden administration fanned the flames. Remember the lie of "Hands up, don't shoot," etc.
The Obama/Joe Biden corruption of Benghazi, Fast and Furious, the Lerner income tax scandal, and the complete corruption of our FBI leaders to spy and bring down a duly elected president the people voted in office, do you really want that again?
We have a chance to keep our country on the course our fore fathers intended, or turn it over to be strangled and turned into something unAmerican with laws forced upon us by greedy self-serving politicians.
This is our sacred and long fought right to have a voice. Protect our country.
Jay Broker
Sebring