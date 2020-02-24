Super Bowl Week might have brought lots of money into the South Florida economy, but it also brought hassles for Miami Beach.
In the days before and after the game, code compliance officers issued $168,000 in fines related to illegal vacation rentals in the city. According to a Miami Herald report, one homeowner drew a fine of $100,000 — his fifth violation. A woman renting a condo illegally advertised the unit on Airbnb to Super Bowl fans. The owner got fined $1,000.
Local officials in Florida’s tourist-friendly areas constantly scramble to monitor short-term rentals. Cities and counties must allow these rentals, but they attach regulations designed to prevent residential properties from operating as businesses and destroying the character of neighborhoods.
Now, as part of its regular attack on home rule, the Florida Legislature is considering bills that would prevent local regulation of vacation rentals. Instead, the state would impose one set of rules throughout Florida.
In addition, the state would regulate all advertising of short-term rentals, which are defined as condo units or single-family homes rented more than three times a year for less than 30 days or one month at a time, whichever period is shorter. The legislation would not apply to timeshare properties.
Senate Bill 1128 and House Bill 1011 have passed two committees in their respective chambers. They would wipe out local vacation-rental regulations passed since June 1, 2011. Though cities and counties could pass new rules, they would have to apply to all residential properties.
Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah, sponsored SB 1128. He said that last provision would be enough to satisfy local governments. Mayors from across the state disagreed.
Sarasota Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch told a Senate committee hearing that vacation rental abuse “has been devastating to our communities.” St. Augustine Mayor Tracy Upchurch said short-term rentals “threaten the livelihood” of many neighborhoods in that historic city. The Florida League of Cities opposes the legislation.
Residential and commercial areas are zoned that way for a reason. When a property owner turns a residence into a business, that use is incompatible with the neighborhood. Previously, this happened with sleazy sober house operators — especially in cities like Delray Beach — who bought multiple homes on the cheap after the Great Recession.
Many harmful effects follow, such as traffic and noise. Even local ordinances can be difficult to enforce. The League of Cities cites the case of Lighthouse Point. It has a noise ordinance, but absentee owners may not be aware of it and don’t tell their renters. If police do respond, a new set of renters may arrive the next day. Responding to noise complaints takes officers away from more serious issues.
Airbnb and its competitors aren’t the only ones asking the Legislature to preempt local control. In fact, most of those backing the legislation have a financial stake in letting vacation rentals operate as freely as possible.
Diaz claims his bill would enhance the existing “partnership” between the state and the vacation rental industry. In an op-ed article, Diaz said the industry brought $1.2 billion to the state and many visitors who otherwise would not have come. Those figures, however, came from Airbnb.
Diaz further claimed, “Property rights matter.” He was speaking for owners who told legislators that they should be able to do whatever they want with their properties.
But what about the “right” of homeowners to preserve the character of their neighborhoods and their buildings? Large investors have moved into the vacation rental market, buying up so many condos in some areas that the buildings essentially are hotels. That’s far from the original mission of Airbnb, which was to allow homeowners to rent out spare rooms.
The helpful portions of the House and Senate bills apply new regulations to the advertising and operation of vacation rentals. Among other things, they would prohibit owners from discriminating. Though owners can refuse to allow smokers or young children, they must otherwise follow federal law. In 2016, a Harvard Business School study found that Airbnb users with African-American sounding names were less likely to be accepted as tenants than users with white-sounding names.
Then there’s the problem of fraud. A Better Business Bureau study found that 43% of properties advertised online as vacation rentals were “false listings.” That “upscale, tropical-themed” condo may be something less. Scammers also have targeted users.
Legislation that only made vacation rental advertising more honest and required registration of properties would be consumer-friendly. Instead, Tallahassee wants to impose a one-size-fits-all solution to a problem that is much different in Fort Lauderdale than it is in Bartow.
Problems in neighborhoods require local solutions. The Legislature should protect neighborhoods, not vacation rental profiteeers.
