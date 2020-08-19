We need to protect our youth by telling them the truth.
When we honor the God of the Bible, we know life is a gift from God. Every person is special. He created everyone male or female. We know it is wonderful to be a male. It is wonderful to be a female. It is wonderful to know that this never changes. We can change our thinking, but we can never change every cell in our body.
In the book, “Irreversible Damage” authored by Abigail Shrier, she reveals that many young girls are being influenced by social media. When they think they would like to be a boy, they can now go to a Planned Parenthood Clinic with this self-diagnosis, sign a waver, and the same day be given a class 3 drug, testosterone. All this is without the parent’s knowledge.
Often the young girls are then looking for a surgeon to do a double mastectomy. The testosterone commonly leads to uterine atrophy and infertility. After five years of taking testosterone, a hysterectomy may be needed.
It is not surprising that suicide is more common in this group.
In 20 states that have a strong leftist influence they have “anti-conversion laws,” which prevents anyone from reasoning with these young people who want to change their genders.
A study of past nations reveal that when the family is broken, as it is in today’s America, they are headed for collapse.
Please note the life expectancy in America. Life expectancy has increased every year during the last century, but it has decreased in the last three years because of suicide, drug abuse and alcohol. To protect our youth, we need to understand the bigger picture.
The left loves to redefine life. For example, they can see violence in our cities and label it “a peaceful protest.”
The left has no problem telling our young people that they can change their gender.
Please consider where America is now. The left controls most of the media. Many in the left support defunding the police. Many would like to confiscate the civilians’ guns. Many would like to tear down statues and re-write our history. They are promoting division in our society. Their politicians would like to “radically transform America.”
These are code words for socialist communism. My good friends, we are seeing what Marxism uses to topple nations. Many of our youth have already endorsed socialism. They have not been taught the truth about the founding of our nation. They have been fed half-truths.
In the fourth chapter of Matthew, Satan tried to deceive Jesus with half-truths. Only the whole truth will set us free. Our youth need to hear the truth.
Some see socialism in the Bible when the early church sold some of their property and gave it to the leaders in the church to distribute for the common needs in the congregation. This is very different from government violently confiscating property. (Socialists murdered over 100 million of their own citizens in the last century.)
Certainly America will have no future apart from protecting our youth with the truth. We will not pursue truth apart from turning back to understanding the Bible.
President George Washington took his oath with his hand on the Bible and added a prayer, “So help me God,” then he kissed the Bible.
America needs to understand why “Christ is the Way the Truth and the Life!”
Dr. Virgil Ullom is a resident of Babson Park. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.