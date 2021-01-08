As someone who “won the lottery” Tuesday by actually getting the first vaccination, I have to say I feel like I attended a super-spreader event. People were respectful, and trying to socially distance, but evidence has shown, spending that much time indoors with that many people is the real lottery.
I would recommend positioning the volunteers at the door to verify the people entering the building are actually in the system, and only allowing a limited number in at a time.
We need to protect the people who work for the Health Department, the officers from the Sheriff’s Department, and the volunteers. All of these people spent many hours in contact with the hundreds of people who came through the door Tuesday.
It is a difficult process, but we can do better, especially for our civil servants.
Joan Brode
Avon Park