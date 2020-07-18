My name is Beth Degnan, being a homeowner and resident in Highlands Park Estates since August 2016. After finding out that the Highlands County Board of Commission took the words of 20 people in HPE to demolish and build a new clubhouse, at the cost of over $508,000, I tried to get the community of Highlands Park Estates involved, and get their input prior to demolition. Due to non-participation, the clubhouse was built, and now vandalized three times in less than a year.
The commission is in the process of trying to rent it out to non-owners. They also know that due to non-use, more costs are predicted to maintain it, and prevent future vandalism.
Please get involved by using the clubhouse for reunions, birthday parties, or just sit on the picnic tables and enjoy beautiful Lake Istokpoga.
The public hearing for annual budgets, including our Special Benefit Taxing District is July 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. Our subdivision has an annual tax of $10 per lot, which is based on a legally recorded and adopted resolution, for the benefit of only HPE. It has been in effect almost 30 years.
The county has been bullying HPE, Sun n Lakes of Lake Placid, and Placid Lakes by overpowering their clubhouses. Now that HPE has a half million dollar building that isn’t being used by the “Social Club” or others in the subdivision, they are contemplating the whole subdivision pay for their decisions to build the “Taj Mahal.”
If you don’t speak up, the county will continue bullying us by increasing that tax.
Call Randy Vosburg, county administrator, at 863-402-6517, or Don Elwell at 863-381-5622; they are the county staff that pushed for the construction of the new clubhouse.
As to Sun n Lakes, Lake Placid and Placid Lakes, the county is trying to rent out your community clubhouses as well. I urge your residents to attend the public hearing on July 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. Even with the world health conditions, they can’t prohibit our First Amendment rights to be heard with regards to our communities and tax bills.
If nobody speaks up, then shame on them for causing all of our taxes to go up.
Beth Degnan
Lake Placid