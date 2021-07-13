Editor’s note: Want to know more about the people who work in the county government, serving us, the residents? The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners will provide regular stories and photos to help educate us on the jobs and challenges that each of the county departments face.
SEBRING — Protecting Highlands County’s natural resources is a team effort. County staff works to preserve environmental benefits that our lands provide.
On a bright, sunny day during the summer months, you usually see boaters out on any of the local lakes. But you may not know that one of those boats may be occupied by county staff from the Natural Resources division.
Natural Resources is under the umbrella of the Road and Bridge department. It has a staff of three, who are responsible for managing and maintaining the natural resources of the county, including water bodies, conservation lands, natural habitat and restoration.
The nuts and bolts: They handle numerous responsibilities, including:
- assisting all agencies with research quality data in monitoring, public education, and management of our water quality and aquatic ecosystem;
- supporting University of Florida’s LakeWatch program with monthly sampling and training of citizen participants to support long-term monitoring;
- conducting Lake Vegetation Indexes via Department of Environmental Protection on public-access lakes in the county to monitor and analyze trends;
- coordinating with Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in studies on native vegetation planting on our water bodies;
- monitoring and surveying nesting of ospreys on Lake Istokpoga to provide the data and information with agencies involved in lake management; and
- participating in several watershed studies and best management practices implementations with South Florida Water Management District and Southwest Water Management District – this helps protect and sustain waters throughout the county.
“The Natural Resources division is small relative to other [county] departments,” Dawn Ritter, Natural Resources lakes manager, said. “However, the responsibilities we assume are extremely important to the quality of life of Highlands County residents.”
On a recent Wednesday in June, Natural Resources staff members JD Foster and Mike McMillian launched a boat onto Lake Adelaide in Avon Park to conduct a Lake Vegetation Index. An LVI is one assessment tool used to evaluate and measure the condition of a lake’s well-balanced plant community. Using the tool supports Florida’s water quality standards and Florida’s impaired water rules in the public lakes within the county. An impaired lake is one that has problems with plant quality, water quality, or both.
“Meaning the lake is not functioning like it should, and it may have a pollutant affecting the plant and water quality, such as a fertilizer,” McMillian said. When a lake is impaired, algae blooms can occur, he said.
When conducting an LVI, Foster and McMillian are looking at what percentage of plants are native and non-native, which plants are dominant, and which ones are sensitive and are more susceptible to be adversely affected by human intrusion, people, houses, septic tanks, etc. On Lake Adelaide, to look at the plant types the lake may have, the lake is divided into 12 sectors and Foster and McMillian examine four of the sectors during the LVI.
“What we are doing is finding out what plants can tell you about that lake,” McMillian said. As part of their work while out on the water, they use a tool called a frotus. Foster quipped how the name rhymes with “throw this,” and that really is a good way to describe the tool.
A frotus is a lake weed remover. You just throw it into your lake and simply pull it back to slice through weeds and other debris as it scrapes along the lake bed. Foster and McMillian use it to pull up aquatic plants for specimen cataloguing.
They also spend time along the shore line, climbing out of the boat and identifying aquatic plants by sight, touch and smell. Many times, you hear Foster say, “Ohh, look at that,” as they pass plant samples back and forth for inspection.
“I don’t think people realize the diversity our lakes have until you start going out and really getting into them,” Foster said.
Staff also manage the wildlife and habitat for two county-owned conservation lands – the Sun ’N Lake Preserve, a 1,350-acre property in Sebring, and the Grassy Lake Scrub, a 55-acre property in Lake Placid.
“We thoroughly enjoy working in a natural resource gold mine such as Highlands County,” Ritter said.
In addition, they support other county departments internally by obtaining natural resources grants, permits and wildlife surveys and relocations such as gopher tortoise and sand skink. In Florida, the gopher tortoise is listed as threatened and both the tortoise and its burrow are protected under state law.
Gopher tortoises must be relocated before any land clearing or development take place and permits must be obtained from FWC before capturing and relocating tortoises. Natural Resources staff can survey future work areas for gopher tortoises and if any are found, help in their location and removal to an appropriate mitigation site.
Having Natural Resources staff conduct the surveys and proper removal is faster and provides a cost savings of thousands of dollars per tortoise in which the county does not have to pay a consultant for surveying, permitting, time and equipment of removing a tortoise.
“My team and I consider it a privilege to be able to work alongside other county staff and together solve issues and implement practices that create present and future benefits for all our residents,” Ritter said.
Fifty acres of the Grassy Lake Scrub is designated as a Permittee Responsible Off-site Mitigation Area for sand skink mitigation. The PROMA is managed and maintained for the endangered and protected sand skink, blue-tailed mole skink, gopher tortoise, and eight species of federally-listed endangered plants.
In obtaining and managing this property, a total of 50 sand skink credits was awarded to Highlands County from United States Fish and Wildlife Services for future county development projects. Each credit is estimated to be worth $20,000 to date.
This makes the 50-acre PROMA site worth an estimated cost savings of $1 million – when the county wants to develop projects that negatively impact sand skinks, they must mitigate the impact and with the PROMA site in place, the county can use its own mitigation credits. The credits, which equate to a dollar value as previously mentioned, are “paid” to an approved mitigation site within the state so it may continue to maintain that site for conservation purposes.
What’s the takeaway? Natural Resources handles questions and matters related to Highlands County’s wildlife, wildlife habitat, lakes and the environment. For more information, visit highlandsfl.gov/departments/road_and_bridge/natural_resources/index.php.
“We have been in every sort of grass clump, [sand] bar, marsh, you name it, in Highlands County,” Foster said.
So, if you are out on a local trail or out on the water on one of the county’s many lakes and happen to come upon a staff member from Natural Resources – give them a wave. They’re part of our community’s natural habitat after all.