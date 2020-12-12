A gift card seems like that perfect stocking stuffer, but not so fast.
The Federal Trade Commission warns consumers about gift card scams.
One scam specifically targets the use of Amazon gift cards.
The warning is not to say that Amazon or other gift cards are a bad idea, but rather consumers are urged to use caution, making sure they are getting what they are paying for when purchasing cards.
The FTC warned, “If a merchant other than Amazon.com asks you to pay using an Amazon gift card, it’s probably a scam.”
In fact, the FTC said, Amazon’s gift card terms don’t allow consumers to use their Amazon gift cards to make payments anywhere other than amazon.com and a few specific designated sites.
The Federal Trade Commission explained the scam on its website:
“You discover a website that sells new HDTVs, GPS devices and other gizmos for deeply discounted prices. You haven’t heard of the site so you do some research. You find a few reviews from satisfied customers, so you go for it. During checkout, you’re instructed to purchase an Amazon gift card and then hand over the gift card information as payment.
“Unfortunately, if you do, you’ll be out the money, and you won’t get anything in return. These scammers know that bad reviews scare people away, so they may post a few positive reviews about the site. They shut down the site before people post complaints — usually in less than a month — and open under a new name somewhere else.”
The FTC explained that buying an Amazon gift card to make a payment is not the same as using “Amazon Payments,” a system designed to provide some protections for consumers.
Amazon Payments is a feature that allows Amazon members only to pay for merchandise on other websites by logging in and using a payment method they have stored on their Amazon account, according to the FTC.
The trade commission explained, “If you use a credit card stored in your Amazon Payments account, you’re still using your credit card to make the purchase, and you get certain protections when you use a credit card. You don’t have the same protections when you pay with a gift card — virtually or physically. It could be tough to trace the money or get it back if something goes wrong. Of course, that’s not a problem if you’re sending the gift card to a friend or family member as a gift.”
When shopping online, consider using a payment method that offers protections if you don’t get what you paid for, the FTC warned.
The Better Business Bureau has offered additional words of caution for consumers shopping online or by telephone:
— If the price seems too good to be true, there’s probably something wrong. Be wary if the item is selling for significantly lower than what you’ve seen elsewhere.
— Beware of high-pressure sales. Scammers want to get your money before you have time to think or get a second opinion on the deal.
— Watch out for sellers who won’t take credit cards. Beware of sellers that require you to wire money, use a prepaid debit card, or pay by gift card.
— Check for legitimate contact information. Make sure the seller has a real phone number and address on the website, so you can contact them in case of problems. When in doubt, type the phone number into a search engine and see if it matches the seller or if others have expressed concerns or filed complaints.
— Make sure websites are secure and authenticated. Before you purchase an item online, look for “https” before the web address and a small lock symbol that ensures your credit card and/or banking information is secure.
We offer these words of caution in the hope your holiday season will not be marred by theft and deception.
An editorial from the Valdosta Daily Times, Georgia.