Editor's note: This is the third in a series of articles about the 75-year struggle for women’s suffrage.
By 1916, both the larger, more conservative National American Woman’s Suffrage Association, led by Carrie Chapman Catt, and the smaller, more radical National Woman’a Party, led by Alice Paul, supported the passage of a federal constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote.
But the organizations differed sharply in the kinds of political pressure each was willing to exercise. NAWSA favored conventional lobbying; NWP favored a more militant eye-catching approach.
1916 was a presidential election year. Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, was running for his second term. The Democrats were in control of both houses of Congress.
Both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party supported female suffrage, but only at the state level. Catt’s speech at the Republican Convention, calling for a federal suffrage amendment, fell on deaf ears.
While supportive of female suffrage, the president too stopped short of endorsing a Constitutional amendment.
With such lukewarm support, particularly from the President and the Democratic Party, Paul and the NWP opposed both Wilson's re-election and the election of all Democratic candidates for Congress, even those who supported suffrage.
NWP members picketed the national conventions, sent people into the enfranchised states to lobby for the amendment, and pressured the president most of all.
When Wilson spoke to Congress in November 1916, after his re-election, Paul and nine other NWP members sat in the gallery and lowered a banner over the gallery rail which read Mr. President, What Will You Do for Woman Suffrage? They were immediately asked to remove it, but they got publicity. The next day the newspapers headlined Suffragists Bother Wilson.
Paul believed a much bolder, non-violent protest was needed. Harriot Stanton Blatch, daughter of famed early suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton, suggested that the women picket the East and West gate entrances of the White House, a novel idea which had never been tried before. Paul apparently loved the idea.
So from January through June 1917, the Silent Sentinel, as they came to be known, stood in front of the White House from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, regardless of weather, holding their banners with messages like Democracy Should Begin at Home, and Mr. President, When Will You Give Us Our Liberty? Wilson requested press blackout. Some newspapers agreed, but The Washington Post would not comply.
On March 4, 1917, the date of Wilson’s second inaugural,1,000 women encircled the White House in biting wind, sleet and pouring rain. They walked around the block four times, a distance of four miles, The Washington Post reported.
Even the entrance of the United States into World War I on April 6 didn’t lead to a temporary cessation in picketing. It actually gave the women fresh impetus, as their banners pointed out the irony in Wilson’s support of democracy around the world at the same time as he refused to support full democracy at home.
Perhaps the worst indignity was when the protesters displayed banners calling the President Kaiser Wilson.
Despite being heckled and having the banners torn from them, the women were determined to keep their protests non-violent. They did not resist and did not speak out or defend themselves.
Catt and other NASWA members called the picketing by the NWP an unwarranted discourtesy to the president, a futile annoyance to Congress, and unladylike behavior. She also issued a public statement to the president, supporting the war effort.
The D.C. police began to break up the picket lines and arrest the White House protesters on June 22, 1917. Since picketing was not illegal, the women were charged with obstructing traffic.
At first, they were simply arrested and released. As this did not intimidate the women, they began to be jailed. By the fall of 1917, more than 500 had been arrested, and 168 had spent time in jail, where deplorable conditions existed.
Sometime in the fall, Paul and the others went on a hunger strike. Worried that some might die, correctional officials had the guards force feed the women with a concoction of two raw eggs and a pint of milk shoved down their throats with a feeding tube three times a day.
Women wrote accounts which were smuggled out of the jail. The public was horrified. Eventually, Wilson ordered that the imprisoned women be freed.
In 1918, Congress voted on a suffrage amendment. It passed the House by the required two-thirds vote, but was defeated in the Senate by two votes, even though Wilson pressured the anti-suffrage Democrats to support it.
Paul turned up the heat. Suffragists burned copies of Wilson’s speeches on democracy in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House. They also burned a straw stuffed effigy of Wilson.
On May 21, 1919, the House again passed the Susan B. Anthony Amendment by a wider margin than in 1918. On June 4, the Senate passed the same amendment by two more votes than needed. Suffragists in the gallery broke into applause that lasted two minutes.
Catt received a telegram and a letter of congratulations from the president; Paul did not. Catt was included in the photos at the signing of the proclamation adding the amendment to the U.S. Constitution; Paul was not.
Wilson was extremely disdainful of Paul, whom he felt had designed her campaign to harass and humiliate him.
Two-thirds of the 48 states had to ratify the amendment. By the spring of 1920, 35 states had voted in favor, and seven had voted against. One more state was needed. Tennessee emerged as the most likely.
On Aug, 18, 1920 the Tennessee House voted. it was a tie, 48 to 48. Another vote was taken. Harry Burn, 24, represented a solidly anti-suffrage district. He voted no the first time around. The second time he followed the advice of his mother, who had urged him to vote for ratification. The final tally: 49 for and 47 against.
The 19th amendment enfranchised women but some states moved quickly to deny non-white women the right to vote. More about that issue in the next installment.