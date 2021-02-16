I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to county staff for all their productive work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Your county staff has been emergency activated for over 330 days supporting the health department and the state of Florida response to COVID-19.
This means that for more than 330 days staff has been performing dual roles – their regular day-to-day responsibilities to ensure county operations remain as smooth as possible for the community along with duties related to the pandemic response.
Those duties included staffing the COVID-19 hotline, bringing testing events to the community, and making sure that proper personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies were delivered to facilities within our county. It also grew to include developing, launching and managing the Highlands CARES programs for our community to receive much-needed funds in these unchartered times. In all, over $18 million was distributed between individuals, businesses, community initiatives and local government.
Many of those employees have been working an average of 65 hours a week with no vacation, taking time away from their families to ensure that the citizens of Highlands County are as prepared as possible to deal with the pandemic at hand.
These employees then transitioned to help get the County’s vaccination efforts underway, from developing the online registration portal in a few days with less than a week’s notice from the health department, staffing the call center and scheduling vaccine appointments, to public communication, the setup of the Point of Distribution site, continuing the ongoing efforts to make vaccine appointments, and running the vaccine events each week.
The last two months especially have seen extraordinary work from staff across all departments on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine effort.
I know employees are tired and it has been a long year. They are dealing with the personal stress of COVID-19 in our community and they are also dealing with the stress of accomplishing the county response for our residents. The virus has touched many of our families as well and stretched our resources thin at times.
I know we have experienced some hiccups along the way but given the demand for a quick turnaround from the state, staff was able to overcome all challenges and superseded expectations.
At the end of the day, we should all be proud of the excellent staff county government has and the excellent vaccine distribution system we have put in place, ensuring our most vulnerable population is getting the needed vaccine as quickly as possible.
Our staff is dedicated to serving this community well and I recognize how important their efforts are, especially in the last several weeks.
Randy Vosburg is the Highlands County Administrator.