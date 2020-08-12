My name is George K. Young, my friends call me Ken. I would like to take a moment to talk about an amazing fellow by the name of Don Elwell. As a county commissioner, Don has helped me and many other citizens in Highlands County get issues we have had resolved.
My first meeting with Don was about this time last year; my issue was about the lack of trash pick up here in Spring Lake. Our yard debris was not being picked up on the days it was to be done. One evening I sent a message to the County Commission's Facebook page and asked if anyone at the county could look into when it would be picked up. I figured it would be at least a week before anyone would get back to me. I am happy to say that within 15 minutes, Commissioner Don Elwell responded back to me and promised that he would have an answer by noon the following day. By 9:15 a.m. the following morning Don call me to say that the yard waste would be picked up by noon and it was.
I have had several conversations with Don regarding our county and the concerns I and many citizens in the county have. He as always addressed our concerns in a professional and personal matter to him as well.
Don genuinely cares about Highlands County and has always told us the truth about what is happening in Highlands County. He tells it like it is no matter what the politics of the issues are. It's rare to find people in political offices that are willing to do that.
Don has my full support for Highlands County Clerk Of Courts and Comptroller. I'm sure there may be other men and women in this county that are as good and honest as Don Elwell, but none more qualified. I am a registered Democrat and proud to be so, but I have no problem at all supporting Don and am proud and honored to do so.
Ken Young
Sebring