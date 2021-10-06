Proverbial kick can
Not long ago, a lady commented to me how frustrated she was with our “leaders” in Washington, D.C. I asked her what she was doing about it. Her reply was typical of the times, saying she was only one person and there was nothing only one person could do. Then she added, “I’ll just keep kicking the can down the road.” Guess she didn’t realize that proverbial can she’s been kicking just keeps inching closer to the city dump. Is that where we want to end up? Is that where we want our children to end up?
It’s late, folks. Right now we need leaders, not rulers and bench-warmers, from both sides of the aisle. We need educators who continue to encourage open debate and prepare us to be lifelong learners, as well as journalists who focus on issues rather than personalities. Most important, we need to step up and speak out. And yes, there are some simple ways even one person can make a difference.
For example, emails, letters, phone calls to our elected officials really can have an impact. How about this one? Senator Rick Scott and Senator Mike Braun are presenting “No Budget, No Pay” to Congress. Basically, it says if Congress doesn’t do its job and pass a budget before the deadline, they should “forego their own salaries until the job is done.” Just like the rest of us— if you don’t do your job, you don’t get paid. Seems like a sensible, worthwhile reason to contact your Senators and Representative — right now — and share your thoughts on this proposal. The more of you who follow through here, the stronger the impact. And who knows? Maybe you’ll write more letters on other issues. So, pick up that pen or tap that keyboard. Today.
In closing, take a good look at that can being kicked down the road. You’ll not see the word Democrat or Republican etched on its side. Rather, it bears the name USA, because that’s who we are. And we’re all in this together.
Millie Anderson
Sebring