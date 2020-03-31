This global crisis is impacting people with disabilities and the incredible staff and organizations that support them, yet decisions about who is “essential” are leaving them out.
Direct support professional, or DSP, staff often help people with disabilities with very personal tasks that can’t be done from six feet away, yet the gear necessary to do these tasks safely is scarce. This will lead to illness and death. Congress should ensure that DSPs and home health aides have the personal protective equipment and supplies they need to protect and quarantine the individuals they serve.
Organizations that provide these direct services to people in the community are on the brink in this pandemic with forced closures and scrambling to try to find another way to deliver services. We know that in the coming weeks and months, many be forced to close, leaving families with nowhere to turn for the services they need for their family. Congress has to support these critical organizations now, or else the already limited infrastructure to provide home and community-based services will shrink. This will leave people at risk of ending up in more dangerous congregate settings.
People with disabilities deserve better. So do the people that support them, and the organizations that make life in the community possible.
Donna Scherlacher
Director of Development
Ridge Area Arc
Avon Park