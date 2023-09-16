At noon Tuesday, a man came to the Jack Stroup Civic Center in Sebring asking for food and water during a lunch before the Unhoused Population Workshop.
Michelle Young, head cook at the New Testament Mission in Sebring, directed him, one of their regular clients, to The Mission. He returned at 1:30 p.m., after the workshop, and got a sandwich and water.
It illustrated the daily struggle to help the unhoused. Tuesday’s lunch and workshop, hosted and funded by Highlands County Government, focused on homelessness, mental health and education.
Mostly, it gave agencies, officials and volunteers a chance to trade contact information and find new ways to communicate, cooperate and collaborate.
“The one thing we know about this issue is that it’s complicated,” said Assistant County Administrator and moderator Nicholas Sawyer.
“We won’t get done today, but we will start a conversation,” County Administrator Laurie Hurner added.
Barbara Conklin of Sebring said people need to know that most homeless people are neither transient nor dealing with mental or drug problems. The ones with those problems, who don’t have health insurance, can’t get help, said Maria Carrasquillo with Hogar RESA, a rehabilitation ministry.
RehabilitateBernadette Hansen, child trauma counselor at the Children’s Advocacy Center, said Tri-County Human Services and Peace River Center both provide help to uninsured adults. Officials with Peace River Center said their counselors stay booked weeks in advance.
“The biggest struggle we have (seen) is the stigma attached to mental health,” said Bill Stephenson, executive director of Samaritan’s Touch Care Center.
Aisha Alayande of the Highlands NAACP Branch said they help women with postpartum depression, but said many issues for the homeless stem from trauma that rarely gets healed fully.
Hansen said transportation to rehabilitation is an issue. County Commissioner Arlene Tuck suggested the Transportation Disadvantaged program, but added that trips require a two-day advance notice. Hansen said that program also doesn’t work well for parents with kids in tow.
Shelter
Kathleen “Katie” Beatty, executive director of The Mission, Pastor Marilyn Rodriguez of Bountiful Blessings Church of God and officials with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital all advocated for a local shelter or overnight facility.
“We’re finding that not everybody needs to go to the hospital,” said Dustin Fitch, interim deputy chief of Operations for Highlands County Fire Rescue. “We’re looking at alternative destinations.”
Most places that provide overnight observation, however, are out of county, Fitch said. Mental health crises are not often physical health issues, he said, but could be if paramedics don’t act.
Jane Breylinger of Hands for Homeless in Avon Park said it takes 18 months or more of working with someone to build trust and get them out of their situation.
Javita McKinney, candidate for School Board of Highlands County, said Atlanta and Fulton counties in Georgia set up a place staffed by volunteers from various agencies. Each person put in 10 hours a month, and it worked for five years.
TransitionBreylinger said the Lake Wales Care Center in Polk County purchased an old hotel and used it as their transitional housing. Hope Haven in Sebring does this, but officials there have said the program stays booked constantly, with many people calling every day.
Lucy Castillo, Highlands County’s Housing coordinator, said the county’s State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) spent $380,000 from May 2022 to July 2023 to prevent foreclosures or evictions.
Shirley Johnson, reintegration specialist for the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, said she often has to advocate personally to get released inmates hired for a job or approved for rent, given their criminal record.
Joy Brastrom of Hands for Homeless said people often can’t apply for a job without a computer or identification, and they have to have help to get both.
Sebring City Councilwoman Terry Mendel, moved to tears, told the room she hopes they continue these meetings to find solutions.
“We have to see what we can do to help them, as children of God,” Mendel said.