Our flagrant disregard to the disease around us continues to drive up infections and death, both locally and around the globe. We flaunt this complacency as part of our so-called "god [sic| given freedom." Freedoms are not granted by the sky genie and COVID is not sent as a 'warning' by some apparition as one writer suggested.
Disease has been around since the dawn of time.
It's disturbing that such pestilence is used by religious hacks in order to frighten and intimidate the naive. These hypocrites would have us think that some god of the Middle East has to be the god for everyone. Romans, Egyptians and Greeks had many gods, which far predated the later invention referred to as Christianity. Yet Christians babble on that their brand of superstition somehow excels above the rest.
Religion was created by people. It is not heaven sent or created by any imaginary friend that the weak cling to for solace. Daily smatterings of Bible verses appear in the paper containing threats of some god's wrath and how we must accept this tripe to avoid damnation. COVID is now a convenient tool of self-indulgent phonies. Witchcraft comes in many forms. Give it a rest already.
Horace Markley
Sebring