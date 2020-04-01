This week, we are all concerned about proper precautions for avoiding contracting the coranavirus. Naturally, we want to take precautions — like washing hands thoroughly, sanitizing door handles and surfaces, and avoiding crowds. But, there are also psychological effects that need to be considered. Many people will quarantine themselves, which may in fact be medically endorsed as the best way to reduce the spread of coronavirus. But, quarantine has been linked with postraumatic stress disorder symtpoms, confusion, depression and anger. In fact, some of these symptoms will last after coronavirus is no longer a threat.
It is also important to note that all the news coverage of the coronavirus contributes to confusion. There also may be stigma associated with how you choose to respond, if others do not choose to handle the virus in the same manner as you do. For example, some people judge others for not self-quarantining as taking unnecessary risks and others judge those who do self-quarantine as overreacting. Let’s work to avoid this stigma by supporting those we know in the choice they feel is best for them.
We do know from the work of Laura Hawryluck and Riuma Styra at the University of Toronto that 31% of individuals quarantined suffer from depression after being isolated and 29% suffered from signs of PTSD. This makes obtaining consistent reliable information all the more important so that the public can make sound decisions about how to conduct their daily life in the face of this contagious disease.
You may find yourself worrying about your health and the health of loved ones, having problems sleeping or concentrating or reaching out more to use alcohol, tobacco or other drugs. Thus, this may be a time to reach out for mental health treatment, which can be safely provided via secure teletherapy. Those with pre-existing mental health problems should use this tool to continue their treatment so as to avoid a worsening of symptoms.
At the same time, work towards self-care. Limit time watching news. You don’t need to hear the same negative hype repeatedly. Instead check the CDC for updates once a day. Meanwhile, do some indoor exercises such as Tai Chi or yoga or stretching. Get plenty of sleep. Try prayer or meditation and avoid both drugs and alcohol. If you are quarantined and feel isolated, try to reach out to friends and relatives through letters, texts, emails, Skype, Facebook and other social media. Make an effort to make your time productive. You may choose this as a time to do more exercise, or to catch up on the household projects you generally don’t have time for. Or you might decide to get involved in some creative projects.
In short, self-care is important as loneliness is associated with serious health risks; especially for seniors with diabetes, heart conditions or lung problems who are susceptible to coronavirus.
Presented as a community service by Susan L. Crum Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Central Florida Neuropsychology, 4844 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Sebring.