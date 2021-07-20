Public accommodation
I couldn’t help but sigh at the pathetic Washington State florist who bombed out at the courts in her tireless efforts to discriminate against a same sex couple who just wanted to buy flowers from her. She dragged this farce all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, who slapped her down, ‘denied’. Now she’s declared herself a martyr to her faith and is ‘devastated’ at the Court’s action.
Someone who subjugates themselves before a belief system that celebrates ritualistic cannibalism and who worships a dead man nailed onto a cross isn’t in a position to judge. Weaponizing religion to weed out the ‘unworthy’ is hypocritical and petty.
If you can’t serve everyone equally then you shouldn’t be running a public business. Rather, devote your life to religious mind control. The laws of public accommodation applies to all and the courts ruled accordingly. America’s founding documents declare that all are created equal. There was no room given to religious bias. People of color, Jews, Asians, Muslims, same sex, non same sex – all deserve equal treatment. If you doubt it, read through history to understand how badly this can go.
Remember, the sword of discrimination cuts two ways so be careful what you wish for.
Horace Markley
Sebring