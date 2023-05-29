Public defender shifts lawyers to felony court

The Highlands County Public Defender’s Office has undergone a slight reorganization recently.
The office, led by Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, has lawyers assigned to felony and misdemeanor court.
One team handles misdemeanor cases in County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour’s court room on the first floor of the court house, while another team handles felony cases – including murder trials – in the felony courtroom upstairs.
Carter and assistant state attorneys Rhonda Whittaker and Paul Bass are seeing a lot more felony cases, which led 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig to send two public defenders from misdemeanor court upstairs to help out.
“I re-assign attorneys for a variety of reasons. In this instance, felony caseloads are significantly above the level recommended in any recognized standards,” Dimmig told the Highlands News-Sun last week. “I have reassigned some attorneys in order to address that overload.”
Assistants Todd Scholl and Cheita Stoudt have been reassigned to the felony division. Karen Descafano is starting her employment in the felony division.
Like public defenders and state attorney offices around the state, Dimmig has not found it easy to hire new talent to handle a growing caseload.
“Since the pandemic, many employers have had a difficult time filing vacant positions,” he said. “This has certainly been the experience of public defender offices throughout the state.”
Dimmig, remarking on the term “upstairs” or “downstairs” when discussing the felony and misdemeanor divisions respectively, says the terms don’t equate to the quality of defense.
“Moving ‘upstairs’ is not accurate,” Dimmig, who has a dry sense of humor, said. “This is a completely horizontal office. Every position is equally important. Each of our clients, whether charged with a misdemeanor or felony, are entitled to the same high-quality legal representation.”