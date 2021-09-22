SEBRING — Lawyers with the 10th Judicial Circuit’s Public Defender’s Office are allowed back in the Highlands County Jail if they first call the jail to determine if any pods are off-limits due to COVID-19.
Their boss, Public Defender Howard Dimmig, citing COVID-19 had prohibited them from visiting clients in the jail.
Dimmig, who does not allow his lawyers to talk to the press, has not made a formal announcement. However, his Highlands County public defender, Bruce Carter, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in court last week that assistant public defenders can now enter the jail as long as a client is not in a quarantined pod.
Estrada two weeks ago agreed to a continuance for child pornographer Christopher Ray Queen, because Carter, his public defender, could not visit the jail and prepare him for trial.
“If Mr. Queen’s pod goes into lockdown tomorrow, that’s it, we won’t have a trial,” Estrada told the court earlier in September.
Estrada met last week with Dimmig, Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, and Tim Lethbridge, commander of the Highlands County Detention Bureau, to discuss solutions to Dimmig’s and other attorneys’ access to inmates at the jail.
That solution, apparently, was found.
“From my understanding, Mr. Dimming said his people can come back if they are allowed to call and see which pods are on movement restriction,” a Sheriff’s official said Monday.
Estrada did not criticize Dimmig, rather accepting his caution as part of a new reality.
“I sympathize with the plight of the Office of the Public Defender … and the fact that the pandemic has swept through the jail on a number of occasions,” Estrada said.
Meanwhile, two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation this week, the jail official said. “Two staff members are out with COVID-19 and two staff members are quarantined due to being exposed,” he added.
Those numbers are down from Sept. 10, when there were 10 detention deputies, 13 civilian staff members, and eight deputy sheriffs out with COVID-19, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The jail medical staff has Moderna vaccines available to inmates and employees who request vaccination. At least 33 people have taken the vaccine in the past two weeks, the official said.
Back in May, a strike team from the Health Department came in and administered more than 150 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he said.