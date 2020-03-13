It would seem as though the entire county is watching and waiting for news of the coronavirus.
Local and professional sporting events across the nation are being canceled or postponed. Concerts are being canceled. Films are being postponed. Festivals and fairs are being rescheduled.
Events in Highlands County have also fallen in the crosshairs of novel coronavirus COVID-19. The first event, FIA World Endurance Championship, cancelled early Thursday morning and others fell in line like dominoes.
Archbold Biological Station and the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency and many more canceled public events Thursday amid reports of the increasing risk of novel coronavirus COVID-19.
• At Archbold Biological Station, the safety of its visitors and staff is a top priority. Due to the increasing threat of COVID-19, the Station has decided to cancel its public events until further notice. The following events are canceled:
Saturday, March 14: Restoration of sandhill and scrub at Archbold
Wednesday, March 18: Hicoria: Brief History of a Florida Ghost Town
Saturday, April 4: Natural History of the Florida Scrub-Jay
Saturday, April 11: Family Nature Day
It is hoped the dates will be rescheduled at a later time. Visit www.archbold-station.org, on Facebook look for the most up-to-date information, or call 863-465-2571 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Out of an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of the community, the Sebring CRA has canceled the its Cinema on the Circle that was scheduled for tonight, as well as the Downtown Sounds scheduled for Friday, March 20.
• The IMSA Twelve-Hour Fan Fest scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 is tentatively postponed until November 11-14.
• The popular pancake breakfast and Young Eagles flight that is held monthly by the EAA Chapter 1240 has also been scheduled for Saturday. The breakfast should resume next month. Watch the Highlands News-Sun for further announcements.
• Due to concerns for the public, the sponsors and volunteers, the Highlands Art League has also chosen to cancel the 2020 Race Gala on Wednesday. Please visit www.highlandsartleague.org for more information on ticket refunds, and about the online auction that they will be hosting, honoring the commitment that sponsors and donors have made to continue the work of HAL in the Sebring Community. For more information, call 863-385-5312.
• The 10th annual Run the Track will be postponed from March 14 and is rescheduled for Nov. 7. More details will follow.
This list will be updated as we become aware of new postponements or cancellations.