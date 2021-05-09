Transparency is important in all sectors of government but nowhere more crucial than in the public health sector.
The COVID-19 pandemic has illuminated just how important reliable, easily accessible information is to all of us.
The public has both a right and a need to know things such as infection rates, death rates, hospitalization numbers and overall impact of the pandemic globally, nationally, statewide and — most important — locally.
Only with timely, reliable information are we able to make the best decisions about our health and wellbeing.
In the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, public health officials struggled with how much information to release and how quickly to release it. As time has gone on, the process for disclosing data has improved.
The timely release of information is good news.
COVID-19 has impacted us all in many ways, but it must not be used as a ruse to permanently erode the public’s right to know.
An editorial from Valdosta Daily Times, Georgia.