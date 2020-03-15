The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County is strongly urging attendees of mass gatherings not to attend if you:
• are a contact to a known or suspected case of COVID-19
• are over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions
• are immune compromised
• are ill
• have been exposed to someone with a respiratory illness in the last 14 days
• have chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease
• have traveled internationally within the last 14 days, especially to destinations under a level 3 travel advisory
• have traveled to or from a geographic area with widespread community transmission of COVID-19
“These warnings are consistent with CDC and Florida Department of Health Guidelines.” stated Mary Kay Burns, health officer of the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County. “We all have a role in preventing the spread of infectious diseases and modifying personal behaviors protects individuals and our community.”
Additionally, everyone is encouraged to:
• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.
For more information on mass gatherings, please visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html