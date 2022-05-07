SEBRING — The explosion of rifle fire broke the solemn silence of Friday morning as members of law enforcement, surviving family members, and friends gathered to remember Highlands County deputies and police officers who have died in the line of duty.
The seven-gun, three-volley salute and the playing of taps capped off a sorrowful Peace Officers Memorial ceremony in front of the Sheriff’s Office that included a presentation of the colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, an opening prayer by Chaplain J.P. Fuller, and a speech by Highlands County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, whose family has served in the military and law enforcement – including in this county – for generations.
“There’s a long history and a long admiration that I have for those who serve our country and serve our community in law enforcement and in the military,” Ritenour said during his rousing speech.
He read the names of the officers who died in the county:
- Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Gentry Jr., May 2018
- HCSO Capt. Robert F. Hopton Jr., July 1995
- HCSO Inspector James E. Rodgers, July 1995
- Sgt. Nicholas Sottile of the Florida Highway Patrol, 2007
- Sgt. Marc Wilbur of the Avon Park Police Department, December 2008
Gentry was shot in May 2018 while questioning a man neighbors said had terrorized a Placid Lakes neighborhood. Members of the Gentry Family were present at the memorial.
The suspect, Joseph Ables, inhabits a cell in the county jail about a hundred yards from the ceremony. He faces execution for the crime.
Hopton and Rodgers died in July 1995 when the law enforcement plane they were in crashed. Sottile was shot during a traffic stop on U.S. 27 north of Lake Placid. One of two passengers pulled a gun and fired, hitting Sottile in the chest. He called for help on the radio, and was taken to Florida Hospital Lake Placid where he died an hour later.
Wilbur, an officer for 19 years, had one child.
“All these men raised their hands and swore to serve and protect, and all of them, while serving and protecting you and me and those in the community, they gave their lives for us,” the judge said, pounding the podium lightly to underscore his words.
He told the audience that police departments must be “held up, not defunded,” referring to calls from protestors to cut police funds and reinvest the money in services.
“We must stop this idea of turning people against law enforcement,” he said. “We just have to make sure we have good people in law enforcement, and this county does. They raised their hands and swore to protect people, those who are white, those who are black, those who are rich, those who are poor … everyone.”
After Ritenour spoke, Highlands Sheriff’s Deputy Michael O’Malley read a list of police officers who died on the job in Florida.
- Sgt. Brian R. Levine Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, January 2021
- Special agent Daniel Alfin, FBI
- Special Agent Laura Anne Schwartzenberger, FBI
- Deputy Michael J. Magli, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Horacio Sebastian Dominguez, Miccosukee Tribal Police Department
- Officer Jesse P. Madsen, Tampa Police Department
- Officer Kevin A. Valencia, Orlando Police
- Officer Jason R. Greiner, Daytona Police Department
- Corrections Officer trainee Whitney Nicole Cloud, Florida Department of Corrections
- Deputy Joshua J. Moyers, Nassau County Sheriff’s Officer
- Deputy Yandy Chirino, Hollywood Police Department.
- 74 Florida law enforcement officers who died of COVID in 2021
With that, seven officers fired three shots each to salute the fallen. The crowd bowed their heads and placed their hands over their hearts.
Fuller, of New Life Fellowship in Sebring, closed the ceremony.
“It’s never easy to deal with what we have dealt with in the loss in our community,” Fuller said. “As a Marine veteran and the son of a 40-year law enforcement officer, I get it. They may no longer be with us, but the life that they lived, still speaks. The days that we live moving forward we’re going to see our comrades in arms, we’re gonna see something in this life that reminds us of them, so while they are yet dead, their lives still speak.”
He then offered this prayer:
“Bless and keep the families of the fallen officers,” he said. “Their spouses and children are also making an enormous sacrifice, continuing to live on this earth without them. Wipe away the tears of their eyes.”
And for law enforcement officers on duty:
“Let their minds be focused, their eyes be sharp, and their aim be true until the end of watch.”
Roger Lindberg, sergeant of arms at the Lake Placid American Legion, attended the memorial Friday.
“The message is to never forget those who end their lives protecting us,” said Lindberg, who is himself a military veteran. Everyone should write the names of those officers on their hearts, he said.
“You never forget the fallen.”