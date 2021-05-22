”Public input” not to be ignored
This is my “Citizens input” for the Public Board of County Commission board meeting tomorrow, May 17, 2021.
I am against any county funds being approved for School Board use, since that is an independent taxing district which already collects three different taxes from all property owners in Highlands County. Double taxation is against the law, and that is exactly what is being attempted by the RPAC funding being used for tennis courts at public schools.
By the way, Florida statute states that any citizen can give public comment in either of the following forms: verbal, written, or by phone, just as what transpired during 2020 when the pandemic caused changes to BOCC public meetings.
Failure to read my public input will bring further action from me against this board.
The Board did not read my above input for yesterday’s public meeting, therefore violating “Sunshine Laws.” I will research my available options in taking further action against the administrator, interim attorney and or the commissioners. They all received a copy of this email, sent on May 17, 2021, at 7:56 p.m. as my “Public Input.”
Thank you in advance to reading my input at tomorrow’s BOCC Public Board meeting at 9 a.m.
Beth Degnan
Lake Placid