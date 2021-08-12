SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ will hold a community conversation on the topic of Women’s Equality on Monday, Aug. 23 from 7-8 p.m. This is the second in a series of bimonthly conversations sponsored by the church with the topics and format chosen by Rev. George Miller, pastor.
Parishioner Millie Grime will start the conversation by speaking about the history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. In 2020, Grime was the chair of a Centennial Committee, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.
Following this presentation, Miller will ask female members of the audience who feel comfortable enough to do so to share some of their personal experiences with discrimination and inequitable treatment, while male attendees will be asked to actively listen.
“I hope this format enables women to speak the truth about injustices they’ve experienced and makes men more knowledgeable about these issues. If the evening empowers participants to move forward and take some small steps to create a fairer and more just society, it will have achieved its goal,” Miller said.
The meeting will be held in the sanctuary of the church. Members of other churches, community organizations, and civic groups as well as the general public are encouraged to attend.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ is at 3115 Hope St. (intersection of Hope Street and Hammock Road), Sebring.
For further information, email Miller at gmiller@euccfl.org or call the church at 863-471-1999.