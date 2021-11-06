SEBRING — The founder of the Heartland American-Israel Initiative was Marvin Kahn. The first president was Justine Devlin. Through her leadership, and now through the the leadership of Bobby Lee, the group holds monthly luncheon/meetings at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring.
Meetings are designed to discuss and present compelling speakers presenting topics related to America’s long-standing relationship with Israeli. One goal is to “never forget” the Holocaust.
The next meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Chicane’s at Inn on the Lake. It begins at 11:45 a.m. Guests order lunch off the special menu. The public is invited to this meeting to meet members, and find out more about the group, their goals and future plans.
HAII past president Justine Devlin and her husband Paul had a unique opportunity to visit New York City’s Ground Zero just a few days after 9/11. They found it to be the perfect and most safe time to visit the city. They were able to see first hand the destruction and the dust filled ruins as the search for 3,000 souls was in process. They will share their experience Nov. 10 and talk of the great American spirit.
Stop by to also share your memories of when you saw the planes crash into the World Trade Center. It will be an opportunity as well to learn about Heartland American-Israeli Initiative and hear about the upcoming planned speakers. The group meets from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of the fall and winter months at 3101 Golfview Drive and U.S. 27.