On Aug. 18, I attended for the first time a meeting of the Highlands County Board of Commission. I had watched the livestream on the board's July 21 meeting, and felt compelled to speak to the board on the issue of mandating the wearing of face masks. At the July 21 meeting, the board declined to mandate masks, but indicated that they would reconsider the issue if conditions worsened. That is what I asked them to do.
The commissioners declined to re-open the issue, despite the county's death toll having increased from six deaths per month to over six deaths per week since their July 21 decision. In a discussion about EMS/Fire services, one commissioner made the statement that "even one life matters." But apparently the 42 deaths in the county, 27 in the past four weeks, don't matter.
One commissioner railed against me and another citizen speaker, saying "you women" keep asking for the same thing over and over. That commissioner stated that the board had made its decision and it was basically etched in stone. Again, this was the first time I had ever attended a meeting. Regardless, citizens have the right to attend meetings whenever and as often as they choose.
I was heartened to see, during the past week, an editorial column and two readers' letters to the editor voicing opinions on the face mask mandate issue. The fact that I agree with those opinions is irrelevant here. All citizens should voice their opinions to the commissioners in whatever way they can. If possible, attend the board meetings. The commissioners think that no one cares.
The board indicated that they would entertain citizen comments on the mask issue when they get their report from Emergency Management on COVID. That is usually the first item on the agenda. So citizen speakers won't have to wait two-and-a-half hours for their turn like I did.
Margaret Hamilton
Sebring