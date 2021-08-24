SEBRING — If you haven’t played pickleball, you might soon.
That’s what representatives of the Sebring Pickleball Club and USA Pickleball Association say about how popular the sport has become and will become locally, if they and the county can figure out how to build and run public courts.
The sport, basically, is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes in either singles or doubles games on a court that looks like a tennis court, but is 60% of the size. Courts can be constructed specifically for pickleball or they can be converted from existing tennis or badminton courts.
Dana Adams of the local club and Jeff Lindskoog of the national club told the Board of County Commissioners that they have raised $100,000 from local benefactors and could build eight courts right now with an additional $40,000. Adams said a lack of locally available public courts has hurt the game.
“Some of our members left the county because we didn’t have good enough pickleball,” Adams said.
They suggested putting the courts at the Highlands County Sports Multi-Plex at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sheriff’s Tower Road. Commissioners, whose experience of the game ranged from none to knowing how good of a cardiovascular workout they can get from it, liked the idea.
How to do it, they said, will take a lot more discussion. They didn’t approve the money or an agreement yet. They’ve asked Adams and Lindskoog to meet with County Administrator Randy Vosburg, County Attorney Sherry Sutphen, Parks & Facilities Superintendent Ric Fleeger and other county officials to work it out.
Lindskoog said it’s the fastest growing sport in the nation because it offers socialization, a workout that’s less intense than other sports, is more family-friendly and doesn’t require years of training to learn the skills to play it. It’s also an outdoor sport, by nature, he said.
Lindskoog runs three indoor courts at the Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid. In four years, he’s seen 300 different people come in with as many as 80 players visiting four times per week, in season.
Casey Hartt, lead marketer for VisitSebring, the marketing arm of the Tourist Development Council, met with Adams and Lindskoog in April and learned the county has 54 such courts, with various plans around the county resulting in a total of 80 more. Why would the county need to build any? The courts in the county or in plans now would not be public courts, Adams said. They will be in gated communities, private clubs or private mobile home parks.
For example, Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District has eight courts and the Board of Supervisors has talked about more, Hartt said — enough to bring a small tournament. They have amenities like an adjacent clubhouse and restaurant, but aren’t public courts. Even if the county doesn’t build them, several places might consider more courts to have 12, 16 or even 32 courts in one place, according to Joel Lamp, senior director for Tourism & Events at Airstream Ventures, the company working with VisitSebring to bring in more sports events.
Lamp told the Highlands News-Sun that tournaments want to find a single location for easier logistics, but also the “event” factor. Most of the spectators are the other teams and their family and fans. Splitting an event between locations reduces that opportunity to see all the other teams in action.
Economic impact, Lamp said, depends on the number of teams and how many come from other counties or other states.
Commissioners wanted to have further talks about a possible public/private partnership providing full access to the public before moving forward. Commissioners Scott Kirouac and Kathy Rapp look forward to learning how to play the game. Commissioner Kevin Roberts has played the game already with his brothers. He said he won’t play with them anymore because he gets winded. It’s easy to get a good cardiovascular workout, he said.