Candidate Biden, when asked who is the head of the Democrat Party, his response was me, Joe Biden. When asked if he had contacted the mayors of the cities where rioting had taken place his answer was I have no power or control over these leaders.
Who were the leaders of the major cities (that candidate Biden could not contact) that suffered major damage and destruction? Keisha Bottoms, Atlanta Democrat; Marty Walsh, Boston Democrat; Lori Lightfoot, Democrat Chicago; Eric Johnson, Dallas Democrat; Michael Hancock, Denver Democrat; Mike Duggan, Detroit Democrat; Sylvester Turner, Houston Democrat; John Antaramian, Kenosha Democrat; Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Democrat; Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Democrat; Bill de Blasio, New York Democrat; Kate Gallego, Phoenix Democrat; Ted Wheller, Portland Democrat; Levar Stoney, Richmond Democrata; Lovely Warren, Rochester Democrat; Jenny Durkin, Seattle Democrat; Lyda Krewson, St. Louis Democrat; Muriel Bowser, Washington, DC, Democrat.
If elected, what leadership can we expect from candidate Biden? The citizens (from his party and others) that suffered loss, damage, destruction, injury were innocent victims. In addition, candidate Biden wants to reimagine the police (whatever that is suppose to look like). Ask the citizens of Portland where after 100-plus days of not so peaceful protest, have now decided that real police are the answer not pretend police.
Elections have consequences. Ask the citizens in the above cities.
John Larsen
Sebring