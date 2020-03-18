School Superintendent Brenda Longshore announced late Tuesday that K-12 schools in Highlands County will remain closed until Wednesday, April 15. The return date will be reassessed closer to that date by Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran.
As of Monday, March 30, the School District will utilize virtual learning for the delivery of school instruction.
All statewide assessments have been canceled this school year. The Florida Department of Education will not assign grades to schools and districts for 2019-20 (this does not refer to grades for students).