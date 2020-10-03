The best part of shopping in Publix (Fairmount) is their employees. I don't shop there often but when I do I am pleased with the overall information and help I receive from the employees.
There is a Rose in the deli department that is very efficient. The woman in the seafood department is outstanding in her helpful cooking advice. I don't even know her name, but stop by to say hi each time I am there. Guess what, yesterday she was even singing as she worked how refreshing.
I only asked for the manager one time. He quickly addressed my concern and made my day.
I say they are doing a great job at spreading kindness around.
Julia Brock
Avon Park