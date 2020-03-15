LAKELAND, Fla. — Personalization is everywhere. We expect retailers to recommend products we may be interested in buying. We like getting savings based on what we purchase. In fact, according to research conducted by Salesforce, 84% of consumers say being treated like a person, not a number, is very important to winning their business. Furthermore, 74% of consumers expect companies to understand their needs and expectations.
Building relationships and connections with customers is a key part of Publix’s strategy, so Publix has launched its first personalized membership program, Club Publix. This free program bundles together a number of digital features, including early notifications of BOGOs and other sales, the ability to pay with a simple scan of the Publix app, and the option to receive e-receipts. Club Publix adds personalization to these digital features with exclusive member perks and personalized content.
“We’re always looking for ways to create a more convenient and rewarding shopping experience for our customers that delivers more of what matters to them,” said Publix Vice President of Marketing Mark Irby. “Customers who join the free program will enjoy a more seamless shopping experience, one that’s more personalized to their individual needs and preferences.”
Current publix.com account holders will automatically be enrolled in the program and can immediately take advantage of these benefits. Others can sign up by visiting publix.com/clubpublix, downloading and registering in the Publix app, or texting JOIN to 782549.
Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 200,000 associates, currently operates 1,243 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is privately owned with 2019 sales of $38.1 billion. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.