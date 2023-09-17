Question: What is the difference between a service animal and an emotional support animal?
Answer: Service animals can go into a Publix grocery store with their owners and emotional support animals cannot.
It’s the company’s new policy that draws the line between American Disability Act-defined seeing-eye dogs or other animals that perform physical tasks for owners and those that offer an emotional distraction during times of stress. And dogs aren’t the only service animals allowed in Florida’s 873 Publix stores.
“Publix permits service animals in the areas of its premises that are open to the public,” goes the company’s policy. “A service animal is a dog or miniature horse that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks to assist an individual with a disability.”
What shoppers say
The Highlands News-Sun asked shoppers at Publix stores in Lake Placid and Sebring what they think of the policy banning non-service dogs – and that includes Japanese Yin, Pomeranians, Chihuahuas, and other little purse dogs that fit neatly in that little compartment on the shopping cart.
Lake Placid resident Steve Havlik didn’t have to think long as he loaded groceries into his vehicle.
“Being allergic to dogs, I would say that the service dogs can go in,” Havlik said. “I’m in the camp of, unless it’s a service dog, I’d just as soon not be confronted by the allergy thing.”
Another man said quickly, “I support that policy,” before entering the store.
Psychologist Karen Turnbull isn’t behind the policy completely.
“I believe in emotional support dogs, I think that’s a real, valid thing,” Turnbull said. “They are just as important as service dogs so I think emotional support dogs should be allowed into the store.”
Little dogs in baskets
In fact, she doesn’t mind the little dogs in the baskets.
“If it’s a little dog that sits in a basket, there’s nothing wrong with that. If they’re barking and knocking things over, that’s different.”
Shoppers at the Sebring Publix had similarly diverse reactions to the store policy.
Scott Berry of Sebring said he’s not put off by pets in the grocery store.
“I have a dog, but he’s a big dog, so I would not take him in there,” Berry said. “I don’t have a problem with the dogs, most of them are well-behaved. It’s not like they’re running around disturbing shoppers. If they are sitting in their little baskets, I don’t have a problem with it.”
Veteran with a service dog weighs in
The friendly young man loading his groceries at the Publix in Southgate Shopping Center is an Afghanistan war veteran. He works for the Florida state government, so he asked that his name not be used. He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has a registered service dog that helps him remain cool in large crowds.
“I completely agree with Publix’s policy,” he said. “I actually have a service dog, Nobi. I don’t actually bring him to places now unless we’re in a big crowd or something and I really get amped up.”
When he does take Nobi into buildings and events, “I have to spend my entire time proving that he’s an actual service dog,” the veteran said. “I have to show them papers that prove he’s a registered, trained service dog and that he is there for a need. A few years ago it did not have to be that way.”
‘People getting tired of it’
These days too many people claim their pocket pooches or other canines are service dogs when they are not, he said. The owners simply go online and purchase a service dog or comfort dog vest and put it on their pets.
“The stores are getting tired of it, restaurants are getting tired of it, and I don’t blame them one bit,” he said.
Publix recognizes small horses as service animals that can enter facilities. Publix says so in their policy, which they posted on their corporate website. So don’t be surprised if you see a small horse pull a can of peas from a lower shelf and deposit it into a drivable shopping cart.