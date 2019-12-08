SEBRING — A wrongful death lawsuit involving a Sebring Publix supermarket has been dismissed voluntarily by the plaintiff.
According to the complaint, which was filed June 7, 2018, Freda Carolyn Maynard's slip and fall at the supermarket resulted in injuries that led to her death three days later.
Attorney Kevin G. Humphries of Lakeland was representing Maynard's estate and her widower, Thomas Maynard.
The complaint stated that on or about April 10, 2018, Maynard suffered "severe and permanent injuries when she slipped and fell on a substance on the floor of the defendant's premises as she was walking through the store, which resulted in her death."
The incident occurred in the north Sebring Publix at Fairmont Plaza in front of the Apron's kiosk where she slipped and fell, according to the complaint. Maynard died in Tampa on April, 13, 2018.
The law firm representing Publix — Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford, Naples — responded to the complaint stating Maynard's alleged injuries resulted from pre-existing conditions and/or injuries and that her own carelessness, fault, and/or negligence was the sole or contributing cause of the alleged injuries.
Publix offered a settlement on Sept. 11, 2018, but the court proceedings continued. The amount offered in the settlement is not available in the public court records.
Thomas Maynard, through his attorney, filed on Nov. 14 a notice of voluntary dismissal of claims against Publix with each party paying its own fees and costs.