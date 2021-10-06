LAKE PLACID — The town may be selling its Pugh Wastewater Treatment Plant to the highest bidder, and that’s just fine with the family that built the facility so many years ago.
“Brothers Dixon and Darold Pugh built the wastewater treatment plant privately many years ago, and they put in wastewater lines to serve the area,” said Lisa Pugh Holmes, Darold’s daughter. After Lisa’s aunt, Sue Pugh died, the family sold the facility to the town in 1996. The facility has served the town and outlying residents for the past 25 years.
The Dixon and Pugh families came to Highlands County in 1957 from Sullivan County, Indiana. Richard and Joanne Pugh and his sons Dixon and Darold were first, followed by other family members in subsequent years.
“My grandfather Richard saw the need for septic tanks. He started putting in septic tanks, then building and putting them in,” Lisa said. “His sons, Darold and Dixon, provided wastewater services for mobile home parks from the facility at the property the town now owns.”
The family business, Pugh Utilities Services Inc., which Darold and his family launched in 1979, serves at least 70 wastewater and other plants. Its trucks, with a smiley face holding its nose and waving to drivers, is a common sight on the roads of Central Florida.
“We manage the operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities, underground utilities, as well as install new systems as well as upgrade and restore lines and lift stations in Highlands, Polk, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties,” Lisa said. “We have five full-time and two part-time employees, two are going to college. I manage the office and my daughter handles the billing. Everybody here is either family or close to being family.”