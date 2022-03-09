LAKE PLACID — The Town Council has made all the arrangements to put its Pugh Wastewater Treatment plant up for sale, but it may be too useful to sell right now.
When the council began talking about selling the older treatment facility along County Road 29, they viewed it as an anachronism, somewhat past its usefulness date. The plan was to sell the property to the highest bidder.
The capacity of the facility, which for years has served homes along County Road 29, is limited to 60,000 gallons a day, which for now serves the town’s purpose. The residences it serves will be transferred to newer parts of the town’s system by a new lift station the town hopes to build on a corner of the property.
Then, in November, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection awarded Lake Placid a $40 million grant to build an advanced wastewater treatment plant capable of processing 1 million gallons a day. The money also will go to transitioning homes off septic to a modernized town wastewater treatment system. Though the Town Council has approved the details for the sale of the Pugh facility, it won’t sell the plant – for now.
“The timing of the property coming up for sale is fluid,” Councilman Ray Royce said. “When we actually put it up for sale, we’ll say, ‘OK, go, it’s now for sale.’”
The role the Pugh facility plays will become clear as the DEP grant project planning evolves. It depends on the order in which neighborhoods are transitioned from septic to sewer over the next several years.
“When we sell, it may be determined as we’re planning this overall master sewer project,” Royce said. “That is the consideration of how much longer we’ll have to operate the Pugh facility as part of our wastewater system.”
The plan was to let the town’s North Main Avenue wastewater treatment plant process the effluent now being processed at the Pugh Sewer Plant, the ordinance allowing the sale states.
After the Pugh Sewer Plant is closed, engineers will install a lift station along the southern boundary of that property. That lift station will move it to the North Main plant or another route.