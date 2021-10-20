LAKE PLACID — Fall was definitely in the air for the 12th annual Lake Placid Clovers 4-H Club Pumpkin Patch on Saturday. The weather was a touch cooler than usual and the mature trees in Stuart Park provided shade for patrons of the Pumpkin Patch.
The Pumpkin Patch has been a fall tradition in the Town of Murals for nearly 20 years. Paula Sapp, 4-H leader, said her club has had it for the last 12 years after a local bank hosted the event the previous four years.
Sapp said the turnout was nice and steady. Last year was overwhelming as people were tired of being on lockdown, she said.
The patch proved popular again this year, selling out of pumpkins. Apple crisp, pumpkin bread and everything with sugar and spice sold out as always.
The entire day was centered around family fun and, being southern, of course, food. Games were set up throughout the park for kids who won candy prizes. 4-H members and their families volunteered in concessions, bake sales and supervising games.
Youngsters with butterflies and superheroes on their faces were a common sight as face painting was back this year. Last year, the face painting was omitted because of the coronavirus.
“We have the Pumpkin Patch to raise funds,” Sapp said. “The proceeds go to back to the community as needs arise.”
A patch of pumpkins with a hay bale made a simple and pretty photo op stop for families. The little kids trying to pick up pumpkins weighing more than them was a funny sight. There were little pumpkins available for little hands as well.
A fall tractor scene was a wildly popular photo op with many families taking pictures and making memories.
“We come every year,” Tony Morris said. “This year, we brought our grandson Caden. He and his mother are staying with us while his dad is deployed.”
Caden, 3, was very happy to win a balloon after “winning” a bean bag toss game into a smiling wooden Jack-O-Lantern.