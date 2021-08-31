Punished for doing the right thing
In response to Mr. (Mark) Walczak’s letter on Waste Connection and recycled materials.
I could not agree with you more Sir, as I feel the same way you do about how the county and Waste Connection’s have handled this program.
I, like you, trucked my recycled materials weekly to the big white bin making sure it was in the right container.
When Waste Connection went to the two bins at my home I again made sure the right material was in the green and yellow container. Even after the county eliminated some of the materials that could go into the green container, I adjusted.
And now because some people could not be bothered with separating between garbage and recycled material we are told to truck recycled material to the big white bins. I am being punished for doing the right thing.
One last note: When two sides talk at each other instead of to each other, it takes us to where we are today.
John Larsen
Sebring