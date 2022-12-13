Purdue Nebraska Basketball

Nebraska’s C.J. Wilcher is guarded by Purdue’s Zach Edey, top left, and Ethan Morton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/LINCOLN STAR JOURNAL VIA AP

Purdue picked up wins over West Virginia, No. 15 Gonzaga and No. 12 Duke in consecutive weeks to win the Phil Knight Legacy tournament earlier in the season.

Wins over Hofstra and Nebraska last week, combined with a loss by Houston, were enough to move the Boilermakers to No. 1 the AP Top 25 for the second straight season.

Recommended for you