Purita and Francisco Baylon awarded Yard of the Month

AVON PARK — The yard of Purita and Francisco Baylon, 2783 N. Nautilus Drive, was nominated for the Yard of the Month Award by someone driving along Lake Olivia. This yard is simply landscaped with an eye catching arrangement of sago palms and blooming heliconia. Several rose bushes have a home in front of the picture window. Although they are not seen until you approach the front door, several African violets are placed on a table in the east facing a picture window.
Other plants in the front yard include a peach colored double hibiscus, hawthorne, periwinkle and bromeliads. As is the case in many of the homes chosen for the award, the back yard holds a vast variety of plants.
The Baylons have planted a “fruit bowl” of trees. We found bananas, papaya, mango, avocado, grapefruit, calamondin, litchi nut and star fruit. The most unusual among the trees is a jackfruit. Blooming deep purple orchids have their own shelter among the trees. Other plants include yard long beans, crepe myrtle, bougainvillea, ponytail palm and a bed of aloe vera. It is amazing that this yard could hold such a large variety of plants.
To nominate a yard for the award presented by the Avon Park Founders Garden Club, phone 863-452-1927.