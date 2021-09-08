On Thursday, Sept., 2, Beverly Marshall was honored at the Palm Beach’s legislative Delegation meeting at the Florida Atlantic University Campus in Boca Raton. Marshall is a Highlands County resident (and known for her award-winning artwork). State Representative Joe Casello and State Senator Lori Berman presented Beverly Marshall and family with a framed copy of the recently passed Purple Alert law. Marshall’s tireless advocacy for this life-saving legislation stems from the tragic passing of her son, Joshua Marshall, in 2018.
Joshua Marshall was a loving young man who grew up right here in Highlands County. He had cognitive disabilities stemming from an illness when he was 14 months old.
Josh and his father had just moved to Port St Lucie. He had been there just over a week when Josh wandered from the house late at night. He wandered for a while and found his way to the front of a 7-11 gas station and was there for well over an hour. He could not ask for help because he did not speak or write. The workers in the store had no idea who he was or why he was out front. People saw him with no shoes, walking with a gait, due to his disability, and he was distraught. They assumed he had been drinking. They completely misread the situation. He was crying and barefoot and no one helped. They did not know that he was disabled. They did not know he desperately needed help. He finally wandered across a busy intersection to a fire station with a pond. Josh was highly attracted to water and walked right into the pond, just 30 feet from the fire station. He drowned.
This is why the Purple Alert is so very important. Josh was a beautiful soul and so very much worth saving. There were so many times during which, if others knew he was in trouble, they could have intervened to help him, to save him. But there was no Purple Alert at the time. If an alert had gone out to Lotto machines, cell phones or came on the radio, there is a very good chance that Joshua would be here today.
The Purple Alert is now a Florida law and is meant to help find lost adults, like Josh, with cognitive disabilities that may have communication issues, such as Autism, brain damage, developmental delays or other such inflictions. This segment of the population had been unprotected prior to this life-saving bill. The Purple Alert acts much the same as an Amber Alert (for missing Children), or the Silver Alert (for mission adults with Alzheimer’s). The bill was first introduced in 2019 by State Representative Joe Casello and State Senator Lori Berman but failed to become law in 2019 and 2020. Once again, in 2021, the bill was introduced in both the Florida House and Florida Senate.
Marshall advocated for the bill every step of the way. She monitored the bill’s movement through the legislative process and began emailing the Florida Congress members directly as the bill made its way through each committee. When the bill made its way to the House and Senate Floors, Marshall made sure that every single member of the Florida Congress knew Joshua Marshall’s name and his tragic story. She made sure that they understood the importance of the Purple Alert and what the life saving measures would mean to the cognitively disabled population and their families.
The Purple Alert passed both the Florida House and Senate nearly unanimously with only one dissenting vote, made by Florida State Representative Tommy Gregory from district 73. When the law made its way to the governor’s desk, his office was also sent an email containing Joshua’s tragic story. Governor Ron DeSantis’ office signed the Purple Alert into Florida law over the summer.
For more information about the Purple Alert, contact the Office of State Senator Lori Berman at 2300 High Ridge Road Suite 161, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. Phone 561-292-6014; or the Office of State Representative Joe Casello at Suite E2-6 9804 South Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL 33436-3231. Phone 561-292-6015.