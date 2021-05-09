“We each have a mission to accomplish, and have been designed in such a way that we are not lacking anything to accomplish it. We just have to find it and figure out how to cultivate it,” explains Ryan Hall who holds the American record for the fastest half marathon. In his book, “Run the Mile You’re In,” Hall shares some lessons learned as an encouragement to find purpose in your journey and God in every step.
Hall believes where you gain your sense of purpose dramatically affects how securely you remain focused on that purpose through the difficulties of life. Ephesians 2:10 says, “For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand so that we would walk in them.” Hall expresses, “A beautiful thing happens when we let go of our pride and trust our Creator. When we trust, we experience peace – the peace of not having to be in control, the peace of knowing that God is good and has good plans for us.”
With confidence in who we are, our life’s purpose should then be primarily focused on others. When we encourage others, we ourselves will be encouraged, Proverbs 11:25. Hall knows the ultimate purpose of reaching our full potential is to impact others for the better.
Hall also inspires us to find purpose within competition — in which, as a runner, he is an expert. “Competing to be better than others was deeply unfulfilling.” He clarifies, don’t compete in a way that is rooted in comparison; instead the best way to compete is to strive for personal excellence. “Comparison sucks the life out of what we are doing. We are all on a beautiful journey, so let us be thankful for every step.”
As events in our lives twist and turn, and successes rise and fall, we should be prepared to also find purpose in our failures. Hall describes failure as a necessary part of the process. “Failure can teach us and make us stronger, but this doesn’t mean we should dwell on it.”
We should be purposeful as well in our mindset. Hall believes the words we say and thoughts we think are powerful, so we must find ways to declare positive things over ourselves and others every day. “Sometimes the biggest victories aren’t the races we win. Sometimes they’re the personal battles we win along the way.”
Hall also gently encourages us to find purpose in the journey and life’s changes. Nothing is meant to last forever. We should carry with us the lessons learned through trials to help us transition into new seasons, but we must keep moving forward. Hall writes, focus on “consistently taking a step in the right direction.”
“God cares deeply about every aspect of our lives and wants to give us insights, keys, and wisdom if only we will ask Him,” Hall concludes. If you are searching for your purpose or desiring some encouragement along your journey, check out Ryan Hall’s book, “Run the Mile You’re In.”
Carissa Marine enjoys reading for personal growth and sharing to encourage others. She serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County providing awareness and support to prevent child abuse and increase the overall well-being of our community’s kids.