On Jan. 7, 2021, a friend posted on Facebook, “I’d like to cancel my subscription to 2021. I’ve experienced the free 7-day trial and I’m not interested.”
For me, living alone in a small community, it is easy to delude myself into thinking everything will be fine. I watch Hallmark movies ad nauseum, binge on potato chips, and talk for hours on the phone. My daily life is proof I have purposely lost touch with reality.
Full disclosure, I sometimes stay in jammies and take naps. Once I woke up at 6:30, took my morning pills, and started my morning routine only to look at the computer, which read 6:30 p.m. not a.m.
Full disclosure, I avoid the news and learned the Capitol was stormed when my sister called the next day. Sadly, I’m desensitized at this point in hearing horrific news and feel helpless to effect a change.
Full disclosure, I believe God is in control, but I know he is not our bailout. Things will be as He plans. My job is to be loving and tolerant, which is not easy these days.
My great escape is golf and I feel blessed to socialize with good friends that way. But I long for hugs, sitting shoulder to shoulder at church with my friends or jumping on a plane to visit my kids in Oregon and Kansas.
My prayer, which I believe will be answered, is that soon I will want to renew my subscription for 2021.
Marcia Robbins
Sebring