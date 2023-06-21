A sexual battery suspect died after eluding deputies, climbing a tree and allegedly pointing an object at them.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies fired at 31-year-old Matthew Dillon Owens of Avon Park at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday when he pointed an object at them after being told to drop it and come down from the tree.
He was wanted on warrants for two counts of capital sexual battery, lewd molestation of a victim under 13 and felony domestic battery. The sexual battery victim, according to officials at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, is under 10 years old.
At 4:57 a.m. Tuesday, Highlands deputies attempted a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Ram pickup believed to be driven by Owens, sheriff’s officials said. He led them on a nearly three-hour chase into Hardee County and back.
On County Road 17A, northeast of Avon Park, he crashed his truck into an orange grove just south of Old Bombing Range Road, officials said, then fled on foot.
Deputies found him a quarter mile away, about 25 feet up in a tree by the clay pit. Deputies ordered him to climb down, but he refused.
Owens also had an object in his hand. Deputies ordered him to drop it, but he pointed it at them. They fired and he fell into the clay pit.
Emergency medical crews had to bring in a crane boom to lower a rescue basket/stretcher into the pit and bring him up. By 8:30 a.m., after 45 minutes of rescue and attempted resuscitation, Sheriff’s officials said medics pronounced Owens “dead at the scene.”
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said Tuesday in a video-recorded statement that the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force has been called in to investigate.
Owens had been on the run since Sunday, officials said, when he allegedly committed two acts of capital sexual assault and another act of lewd battery on the young victim.
He allegedly, later that same day, committed felony domestic violence battery on an adult, officials said.
He allegedly spent Sunday eluding law enforcement in Highlands County and Hardee County, then Monday doing the same in St. Lucie County.
This was not Owens’ first charge of sexual battery or assault. Highlands County court records state he allegedly sexually assaulted an adult victim in a motel room in Avon Park on Oct. 1, 2015, but prosecutors later chose not to continue with the case.
That was toward the end of a five-day crime spree, in which he eluded deputies by crashing his truck into a grove and fleeing on foot to a waiting car in a nearby parking lot.
He was eventually convicted on other charges: knowingly driving with a license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of a crash, two counts of criminal mischief, trespassing, burglary of a structure and grand theft of an ATV.
Deputies found him on Oct. 2, 2015, riding a gray mountain bike in the area of South Avon Pines Road. When they caught up with him, he was trying to hang himself from a tree.
A part-time deputy cut him down and both the deputy and a detective successfully resuscitated him.