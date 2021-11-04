AVON PARK — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man wanted on warrants in two counties Tuesday night, after a high-speed chase. That chase involved three agencies, one of them in a helicopter, and dogs biting two other men who were with him.
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jesus Jaramillo, a convicted felon with multiple felony warrants, who had allegedly made statements that he would prefer to have a shootout with law enforcement than go back to prison.
Also arrested were 18-year-olds Margarito Garcia and Sergio Tyler Cortez-Romeo, who encountered Sheriff’s Office K-9s Kylo Ren and Kevlar. Kylo Ren outran Garcia, and Kevlar brought Cortez-Romeo out from under an orange tree when he allegedly refused to come out.
Jaramillo faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer by fleeing/attempting to elude, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing in a grove and driving with an invalid license. Cortez-Romeo and Garcia both face charges of resisting an officer without violence and trespassing in a grove, both misdemeanors.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office records do not list charges for Garcia, but is expected by sheriff’s officials to receive charges of resisting an officer without violence and trespassing in a grove. Both the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted in the chase.
On Tuesday, deputies learned that Jaramillo was in the area. He had warrants in both Highlands and Polk counties on charges that included aggravated assault, felony battery, and burglary with battery. With the help of the Polk County Air Unit, local deputies found Jaramillo just before 8 p.m., driving a car in Avon Park. They saw him jumping out of that car and into a pickup truck at a home on Cornell Street.
In the truck, he allegedly led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Avon Park, with the Polk chopper overhead, before getting stuck in an orange grove off of Oak Island Road north of town. Three people fled from the vehicle.
Deputies tracked down Jaramillo in the grove and arrested him without incident. The other two had to be chased down by sheriff’s K-9 units.
Officials said that arrests do not mean “convictions.” Everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in court, they said.
When asked, Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said high speed pursuits are fairly rare. Deputies cannot predict what a fleeing suspect will do. The agency has policies in place for when they will or won’t do high-speed pursuits, with the decision being up to the supervisor.
Dressel said that, during one recent pursuit, the supervisor was not happy with how it was being called out on the radio, and canceled it.
He urges members of the public to stay out of the way and not engage anyone who is being sought by law enforcement. Instead, call deputies.
“Give us some space,” Dressel said. “Any time you see flashing lights, get out of the way.”